“…the situation in Crimea is flat-out appalling. The respected NGO Freedom House ranks Russia-occupied Crimea among the areas with the worst conditions for the exercise of fundamental freedoms in the world. In Russia and Russia-occupied Crimea, those voicing opposition to the occupation are targeted for repression.

“The United States is troubled by the ongoing court verdicts against individuals who individually and peacefully protested the authorities’ repression of Crimean Tatars on October 14, of which there are now at least 65.

“We also note that, according to data compiled by the Crimea Human Rights Group, at least 10,000 Crimean residents have been conscripted into the Russian army. We call on the Russian Federation to end this practice. The United States also calls on Russia to abide by its international obligations and commitments, to allow for full access to Crimea by international monitors, to cease the persecution of Crimean Tatars and others who dissent, and to end the occupation of Crimea. …

“Responsibility for the situation in eastern Ukraine rests squarely and solely with the Russian Federation. This is not, as some may argue, an internal or civilian conflict. Mr. Chair, let’s be clear: this is a conflict that was initiated and perpetuated by one participating state: the Russian Federation. …”

– U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Harry Kaiman speaking at a meeting of the Vienna-based Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on January 25.