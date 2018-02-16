“…Canada and Ukraine have been friends and partners for many years. We were proud to be the first Western nation to recognize Ukraine’s independence in 1991. At the heart of our relationship are the 1.3 million individuals who comprise the vibrant Ukrainian Canadian community in Canada – the second-largest Ukrainian population outside of Ukraine. Ukrainian Canadians and their descendants have left a profound mark on the development of Canada and continue to make contributions in all aspects of Canadian life. …

“Canada has been at the forefront of the international community’s support for Ukraine, because our countries share important values that include respect for democracy, human rights and the rule of law. This is what we stand for as people, and this is why we work together as partners. I am here, Mr. President, to reiterate Canada’s commitment to your sovereignty, security and territorial integrity. Our country will remain a close ally, including this year as we preside over the G-7 Group….

“And we are cooperating through our military in addressing security and defense challenges. Canada’s Operation UNIFIER, currently ongoing, provides tactical readiness and capacity building assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“We are particularly grateful for this relationship, because we have been learning a lot from you. It is an honor to have the opportunity to reaffirm our friendship. …May there be continued partnership between Canada and Ukraine for years to come.”

– Governor General of Canada Julie Payette speaking on January 18 in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.