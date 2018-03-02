“…Four years after Russian forces took over the Crimean Rada, forums like this …are crucial to ensuring that Crimea remains in the public discourse. So that Crimea remains on the agenda.

“It is my pledge to you that Crimea remains on the United States’ agenda. And we want to ensure that it remains on the international agenda as well. The United States has not, and will not, forget Crimea.

“U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson said in December: ‘We will never accept Russia’s occupation and attempted annexation of Crimea. Crimea-related sanctions will remain in place until Russia returns full control of the peninsula to Ukraine.’

“And just last week, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State [John J.] Sullivan, who was here in Kyiv, reiterated this point. He said: ‘Given the high stakes, it’s important to be clear about U.S. policy towards the conflict. Crimea is Ukraine.’

“…And Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Volker has continued to emphasize that progress in Crimea is crucial and no less important on the international stage than progress in Donbas. …

“Crimea is Ukraine. Крим – це Україна. Qirim-Ukrainadir.”

– U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie L. Yovanovitch speaking at the international forum “Occupied Peninsula: Four Years of Resistance,” on February 26 in Kyiv.