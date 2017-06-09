Boyle and McCain recognized as ‘Distinguished Friends of Ukraine’

WASHINGTON – Congressman Brendan F. Boyle (D- Pa.), member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was the keynote speaker and honoree along with Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) at a May 24 event sponsored by The American Center for a European Ukraine (ACEU) titled “U.S.-Ukraine: Partners in the Battle for Democracy and Security in Europe.”

At the gala, Rep. Boyle and Sen. McCain were recognized by the ACEU as Distinguished Friends of Ukraine for their work in Congress to assist Ukraine.

The American Center for a European Ukraine is a Washington-based independent public affairs organization.

“It is a great honor to receive this award,” said Rep. Boyle. “I remain absolutely committed to advocating for Ukraine, among my top priorities in office. It is often forgotten that Ukraine is currently the scene of the largest land battle in Europe, where the battle for democracy is unfolding before our eyes. This war, driven by President [Vladimir] Putin’s attempts to destruct democracy in Ukraine, has undermined Ukraine’s sovereignty and at the same time threatens our long-term investment in a Europe that is whole, free and at peace.”

“Tonight, I highlighted the need for Congress and the new administration to do more to assist Ukraine – for the sake of protecting its democratic future and defending the principle of democracy the world over,” he said.

Rep. Boyle has introduced legislation, H.R. 1997, the Ukraine Cybersecurity Cooperation Act, to encourage cooperation between the United States and its ally Ukraine on matters of cybersecurity. Both the United States and Ukraine have clear interests in strengthening cyber defenses. Moreover, cooperation toward this goal would send a strong, important signal of Western support for Ukraine at a time when it is literally fighting to protect its democratic identity. Rep. Boyle said he believes we must stand strong with the people of Ukraine and all NATO allies, and come together in furtherance of our cybersecurity defenses.

Rep. Boyle and Sen. McCain are also strong proponents for providing Ukraine with lethal defensive weapons.

Other speakers at the gala included Daniel Bilak, chief investment advisor to Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman of Ukraine; Nataliya Mykolska, trade representative at the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine; and Eugene Czolij, president of Ukrainian World Congress.