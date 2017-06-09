Cardinal Lubomyr Husar laid to rest in crypt of Patriarchal Cathedral in Kyiv

PARSIPPANY, N.J. – Funeral services for Cardinal Lubomyr Husar, the former primate of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church (UGCC) who died on May 31, were held in Lviv and Kyiv from June 1 through June 5.

The divine liturgy and the burial rite for Cardinal Husar took place at the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ in Kyiv on June 5. Hierarchs of the UGCC participated in the service led by Patriarch Sviatoslav; Archbishop Cyril Vasil, secretary of the Congregation for the Eastern Churches, who attended the services as the personal envoy of Pope Francis; and the apostolic nuncio to Ukraine, Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti.

About 600 priests, scores of monastics and faithful from all over Ukraine and abroad came to pay their last respects to Cardinal Husar, who was revered as the Church’s patriarch. Many public figures, government officials and politicians came on that day to honor the former head of the UGCC at the Patriarchal Cathedral.

On June 4, following a procession to the cathedral, the coffin bearing the Church leader’s body was placed in the center of the edifice. After the service, thousands of people came to give their final tributes to His Beatitude Lubomyr; many wept openly. The cathedral doors remained unlocked, whether it was day or night, and prayer vigils were read at the coffin.

In their farewell speeches, clergymen remembered the former major archbishop with warmth and love. The words of Patriarch Sviatoslav were especially moving. Speaking about the former patriarch of the UGCC, his successor called him a “kobzar” of the new Ukraine and the “soul of every Ukrainian.”

Referring to the “uniqueness of Lubomyr’s holiness,” Patriarch Sviatoslav said: “We see that the power of God manifested itself in his weakness; when he lost his physical sight, his spiritual eyes opened even wider. Wherever he entered, everyone rose.”

“And the kobza that Lubomyr played is the soul of each of us, every Ukrainian, regardless of religion, denomination, place of residence or language. With his velvety baritone, he could touch our heartstrings so that even in Luhansk, Donetsk, Symferopol, in Ukraine and abroad, our hearts were moved,” he said.

According to the current head of the UGCC, Cardinal Husar left as his legacy to the faithful the foundation of a modern Ukrainian Christian civilization, which “we have to develop and live in accordance with, and build upon it our independent and free Ukraine.”

The cardinal’s body was laid to rest in the crypt of the Patriarchal Cathedral. The site is always open, and the faithful will always be able to visit their pastor and pray with him. Patriarch Sviatoslav called upon Ukrainian Catholics not to forget their spiritual father in the future and to visit the crypt as often as possible.

“Each of you, in moments of doubt or need, should be able to come and pray with Lubomyr. Let’s give our word to never leave Lubomyr alone in the crypt,” Patriarch Sviatoslav said in his sermon.

During the memorial service some faithful were seen outside the Patriarchal Cathedral holding a banner with the slogan “Subito Santo!” (Sainthood now).

Funeral services in Lviv

The funeral services for Cardinal Husar began on June 1, when the coffin with his body was brought to St. George Cathedral in Lviv. The church was open to the public, and people stood in long queues for several hours to bid farewell to their beloved pastor. A big screen was installed for the faithful in the square outside the cathedral, on which a film about Cardinal Husar and an interview with him were streamed.

On June 3, during the liturgy at St. George’s, Patriarch Sviatoslav declared His Beatitude Lubomyr “the nation’s supplicant for peace in Ukraine.” Subsequently, a procession of mourning wound its way through Lviv’s streets.

Thousands of Lviv residents accompanied the coffin bearing the body of Cardinal Husar from St. George Cathedral to the Church of St. Michael the Archangel. Patriarch Sviatoslav compared the last pilgrimage of Cardinal Husar down the streets of Lviv with the funeral of the Venerable Metropolitan Andrey Sheptytsky, who led the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church in 1901-1944.

Young people marched at the head of the procession, carrying the cross and banners. They were followed by seminary students, and monks and nuns from various religious orders. Church hierarchs led by Patriarch Sviatoslav followed the vehicle bearing the coffin.

Also participating in the two-hour-long funeral procession were government representatives and the faithful from various cities and villages in western Ukraine.

At the Church of St. Michael, Patriarch Sviatoslav addressed all present on behalf of His Beatitude Lubomyr. He spoke to the seminarians of Lviv, as well as students and teachers of the Ukrainian Catholic University; he thanked Ukraine’s soldiers and the authorities.

He noted the significance of the day’s events: “This day will go down in history. You will be proud to tell your children and grandchildren that you participated in this event … Today, His Beatitude is saying good-bye. In some time, he will leave for Kyiv to be laid to eternal rest …where our Kyivan Church was born.”

Patriarch Lubomyr’s legacy

Patriarch Sviatoslav, addressing participants of memorial ceremonies for his predecessor, noted that when His Beatitude Lubomyr lost his sight, he became even more influential in Ukrainian society. “His presence will influence our progress into the future. …He was a true moral authority. His legacy cannot be overestimated.”

Speaking during a press briefing in Kyiv, Patriarch Sviatoslav said: “His Beatitude Lubomyr was a very modest person, he didn’t like to draw attention to himself. He did not leave any kind of written spiritual testament. But, I believe, he left so much for us as his heritage: his wisdom, his humor – even regarding himself – and his optimism. Now it’s our duty to gather, save and enrich this spiritual heritage as his testament.”

Condolences on the death of Cardinal Husar came from President Petro Poroshenko, who wrote: “I am sincerely grieving together with all the faithful of the UGCC and the whole Ukraine. I express deep respect to this bright personality and true hero, who courageously proclaimed the Lord’s word to Ukrainians during two centuries at the turn of two millennia.”

The Ukrainian president also recalled one of the last interviews given by the major archbishop emeritus, in which he said the following words: “Peace means to love one other. Peace is not merely the absence of struggle.” Mr. Poroshenko added, in keeping with that entreaty, “we must continue to fight for Ukraine, for peace, for love.”

“I strongly believe that now, when he has passed away, his prayer for Ukraine, for the people of Ukraine, for our future will be even more powerful. Rest in peace, Lubomyr,” Mr. Poroshenko said.

Sources: Religious Information Service of Ukraine, Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church Department of Information.