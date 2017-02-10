Current Time network launches news on 24/7 digital and TV stream

WASHINGTON – Current Time, whose mission is to bring real news to Russian-speaking audiences everywhere, on February 7 formally launched its 24/7 digital and TV stream.

An up-and-coming player in the Russian media market, Current Time is engaging audiences from Lithuania to Kazakhstan and providing an alternative to Kremlin-sponsored media. The day-long video stream builds on the successes of individual daily news programs started in 2014 and 2015.

First and foremost a digital news and current affairs network, Current Time’s daily line-up features hourly live newscasts and sharp political debate, in addition to innovative programs covering business, entrepreneurship, civil society and culture. It is also a leading destination for documentary films that are otherwise unavailable inside Russia.

“Led by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in cooperation with the Voice of America (VOA), the Current Time digital network is a signature accomplishment of the Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG),” said BBG CEO and Director John Lansing. “Current Time embodies all of the priorities I set forth to maximize the agility, efficiency and impact of the BBG networks and allow us to more effectively address the rapidly evolving global media environment.”

Public demand for Current Time’s content is reflected in its wide distribution network, comprising 32 cable affiliates in Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Germany and Israel. Its live video stream is available across Eurasia, to more than 7.3 million subscribers of 36 satellite, cable and IPTV services. The stream is also hosted on the digital platforms filmon.tv and MeGoGo, with more than 100 million monthly users, and on the Eutelsat Hotbird-8 satellite, which reaches 135 million households from Iceland to Turkey.

While TV remains the dominant media platform in much of Current Time’s target region, the network’s innovative digital unit takes the network’s content direct to growing mobile and web audiences, who have viewed its clever social videos on corruption, politics and the ordinary challenges of daily life more than 160 million times in 2016 on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, and Russian social networks such as VKontakte and Odnoklassniki. An average of 1 million people per month visited the network’s website and mobile news and video apps.

The network’s Russian name, “Nastoyashchee Vremya,” has a triple meaning that aptly describes Current Time’s purpose: to provide its Russian-speaking audience content that is truthful, current and real.