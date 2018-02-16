House of Representatives passes Ukraine Cybersecurity Cooperation Act

Bipartisan bill heads to Senate

WASHINGTON – Cybersecurity legislation authored by Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and Brendan F. Boyle (D-Pa.), both members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, passed the House on the evening of February 7. The Ukraine Cybersecurity Cooperation Act [H.R. 1997] aims to encourage cybersecurity collaboration between the United States and Ukraine, and requires State Department reporting to Congress on best practices to protect against future cyberattacks.

In recent years, Ukraine has been the target of an increasing number of cyberattacks that have infiltrated state institutions and critical infrastructure to the effect of undermining its democracy.

“Cybersecurity is a complex and serious national and economic security issue for any nation. For years, Ukraine has been under siege from nation-state cyberattacks that have sought to weaken its government and undermine hopes for an open and democratic society,” explained Rep. Fitzpatrick, co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus and Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia and Emerging Threats. “The United States must play an important role in this fight. By not adequately responding and adapting to these cyberthreats in Eastern Europe, our nation is both letting down an ally as well as failing to take proactive steps to protect itself.”

“Standing strong with our time-tested allies in freedom’s cause is liberty’s best defense. I’m proud to work with my colleague, Mr. Boyle, in encouraging cooperation between the U.S. and Ukraine on this front, and look forward to continuing to work with members of the Foreign Affairs Committee to keep our focus on this 21st century battle,” he stated.

Rep. Boyle stated: “Today, the House took a strong step forward in the ongoing fight to counter Russia’s intensifying cyber-aggression by passing my legislation. Over the last few years, Russia has been using Ukraine as a field test for cyberattacks that endanger the national security of our great ally Ukraine, its regional neighbors and the United States.”

“H.R. 1997 sends a strong signal to Russia and all those who threaten the cybersecurity of America and its allies that we are ready and able to protect ourselves against this escalating threat. Tonight, the House made important progress to protect the American people and reaffirm that the U.S. stands strong with its NATO allies in this fight. I implore the Senate to pass this legislation quickly. Time is of the essence, with American and Ukrainian elections each right around the corner,” he underscored.