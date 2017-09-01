How we celebrated Ukrainian Independence Day

Bitcon Photo Video
WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. – On August 24, in keeping with annual tradition, Ukrainians vacationing in the Wildwoods of New Jersey during what is known as “Ukrainian Week” gathered on the beach in Wildwood Crest for a celebration of Ukrainian Independence Day. This aerial still shot by a drone provides a great view of the assembly, during which all sang the Ukrainian national anthem.
Via our page on Facebook, The Ukrainian Weekly invited friends to send in photos and captions of how they celebrated Ukrainian Independence Day wherever they might be. Here’s a selection of the responses.
Darya Hrycenko
MOUNT LE CONTE, Tenn. – Lesya Hrycenko of Lafayette, La., pays tribute to Ukraine on August 24 atop one of the tallest peaks in the Smoky Mountains. She hiked the 16-mile trail in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee with her sister Darya of Westminster, Colo. Lesya Hrycenko says she loves to travel and explore the national parks, and that her Ukrainian flag goes with her everywhere.
CLIFTON, N.J. – U.S. Congressman Bill Pascrell and New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Giblin were the opening speakers at a ceremony to mark the 26th year of Ukraine’s independence at Clifton City Hall on August 24 that was attended by over 150 people. Hosted by the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America and the Ukrainian National Home, the 6 p.m. flag-raising began with the singing of “God Bless America,” followed by a blessing by the Rev. Andriy Dudkevych of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Passaic. Additional remarks were offered by Passaic County Freeholders Bruce James and Assad Akhter, Clifton Mayor Jim Anzaldi and Council Members Ray Grabowski, Peter Eagler and Bill Gibson. – Tom Hawrylko
Yves Nibungco
JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Ukrainian Americans in New Jersey’s second largest city, Jersey City, gathered at City Hall on August 24 for a flag-raising ceremony. Later a special program was held at the Ukrainian Community Center. Yves Nibungco, a representative of Mayor Steve Fulop, presented special greetings on the occasion along with the mayoral proclamation of Ukrainian Independence Day. – Oxana Bartkiv
KYIV – Andriy Futey (left), president of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, was in Ukraine’s capital for Ukrainian Independence Day. He is seen near St. Sophia Cathedral with (from left): National Deputy Iryna Gerashchenko, President Petro Poroshenko, National Deputy Mariya Ionova and U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker.