How we celebrated Ukrainian Independence Day

SOMERSET, N.J. – The Nashi Predky Family History Group of the Ukrainian History and Education Center (Somerset, N.J.) will be host its fourth annual Ukrainian Genealogy Conference on October 6-7 at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Somerset, N.J. The event features internationally known experts in Eastern European genealogy and will span two days, including a full-day dedicated to DNA, along with a workshop on using cadastral maps, opportunity for networking, the choice of seven lectures and ample time for questions and answers. On Friday, October 6, DNA Day offers participants three lectures, a Q&A, panel open discussion and dinner.