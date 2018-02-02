Kaptur, Fitzpatrick on administration’s decision not to impose sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON – Reps. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), co-chairs of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, released a joint statement expressing disappointment with the Trump administration’s decision to not implement the strong sanctions called for by Congress when it passed bipartisan sanctions legislation last year.

The statement reads:

“We are deeply disappointed with the administration’s decision to forgo sanctions on more Russian oligarchs and Putin courtiers, particularly those who threaten liberty’s most cherished freedoms, democratic institutions and security, both public and private. The administration claims that the mere threat of sanctions acts as a deterrent. We disagree.

“It is clear that Russian aggression continues across Europe, and senior members of the U.S. intelligence and defense community have stated repeatedly there has been no significant diminishing of Russian attempts to sow division around the world, and use cyber weapons to damage our nation’s institutions.

“Words alone are not enough. We urge our colleagues in Congress to recommit in holding Russia accountable and call on the administration to sanction the Russian oligarchs.”

Rep. Kaptur is a senior member of the Defense Appropriations Committee.