Kyiv Patriots take down visiting Falcons from UAE

KYV – A running back for the visiting Falcons (United Arab Emirates) gets his legs wrapped up by a Kyiv Patriots player on June 10 at the Valeriy Lobanovskyi Dynamo Stadium in Kyiv. The Patriots won the friendly match 18-14, scoring three touchdowns. “The game with the Falcons was huge for the development of American football in Ukraine,” said Patriots coach Jeff Vinall, a native Californian. “The Falcons gave us a great game, but we held on for the victory, which our players well deserved… and we certainly appreciate the Falcons invitation to play a rematch in Dubai.” The Patriots are currently placed fourth in the Ukrainian League of American Football (ULAF) among 18 teams.