KYV – A running back for the visiting Falcons (United Arab Emirates) gets his legs wrapped up by a Kyiv Patriots player on June 10 at the Valeriy Lobanovskyi Dynamo Stadium in Kyiv. The Patriots won the friendly match 18-14, scoring three touchdowns. “The game with the Falcons was huge for the development of American football in Ukraine,” said Patriots coach Jeff Vinall, a native Californian. “The Falcons gave us a great game, but we held on for the victory, which our players well deserved… and we certainly appreciate the Falcons invitation to play a rematch in Dubai.” The Patriots are currently placed fourth in the Ukrainian League of American Football (ULAF) among 18 teams.
13 mins ago
Kyiv Patriots take down visiting Falcons from UAE
