MPs in Canada mark “Vyshyvanka” Day

OTTAWA – On May 18, Ukrainian Canadian activists gathered with leaders from all political parties from across the country on Parliament Hill to mark International Vyshyvanka (Ukrainian Embroidery) Day. Also joining the group seen above were Ukraine’s Ambassador to Canada Andriy Shevchenko and former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk. Over 50 members of Parliament, Ukrainians and non-Ukrainians alike, donned vyshyvanky in the House of Commons during the Question Period. By wearing vyshyvanky, parliamentarians showcased Ukrainian culture, paying homage to the contributions Ukrainian immigrants made to the settling and building of a multicultural Canada, and also demonstrated solidarity with Ukraine during these challenging times. In many communities across Canada, celebrations of International Vyshyvanka Day continued into the weekend.