Plast scouts bring ‘koliady’ to UNA

KYIV – Ukraine is still “watching and waiting” when it comes to U.S. President Donald Trump’s policy towards its strategic partner and his stance towards the Donbas war that Russia has stoked since April 2014. Being gauged in every world capital for his unorthodox policy views and governing style, the 45th American president said he wasn’t taken aback when Kremlin-backed forces escalated fighting in eastern Ukraine within 24 hours of his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 28.