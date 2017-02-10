Plast scouts bring ‘koliady’ to UNA

PARSIPPANY, N.J. – A group of carolers from Plast Ukrainian Scouting Organization stopped by the UNA Home Office on January 11 to share the joy of Ukrainian Christmas traditions, bringing carols (koliady) and best wishes (vinshuvannia) to the Ukrainian National Association’s officers and employees. The group was from Plast’s Newark, N.J., branch, which is based at the Ukrainian American Cultural Center in Whippany, N.J. Seen above are: (front row) Monia and Marchyk Hurley, (back row) Orest, Andreya and Pavlo Pencak, and Jaroslava Mulyk.