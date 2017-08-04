Russians needn’t fear West’s sanctions, but should worry about Moscow’s response

The last three years of Russia’s economic isolation show, Sergey Shelin says, that “the counter-measures invented by the Russian authorities have harmed the country more than ‘the machinations of the West.’ ” Consequently, Russians should be more worried about Moscow’s response to new sanctions than to the sanctions themselves.

The commentator for Rosbalt (a Russian information agency based in Moscow and St. Petersburg) notes that “many have forgotten that the main Western sanctions were introduced, not in the spring of 2014 at the time of Crimea, but only in the summer because of the war in the Donbas and the shooting down of the passenger jet [Malaysia Airlines Flight 17]. Corresponding countersanctions were declared then” (rosbalt.ru/blogs/ 2017/07/28/1634442.html).

Thus, Russia now is marking the third anniversary of its economic isolation. That experience suggests what people should expect now, because “the new American sanctions package doesn’t so much intensify the measures that were introduced earlier as tighten them and make their lifting more difficult.”

The new measure does allow for making them harsher, but only if Russia’s responses are such that the U.S. elite and population feel offended. Taking away the American dacha and expelling a few diplomats isn’t going to reach that level, Mr. Shelin says.

He recalls that “the main direct consequence of the summer sanctions of 2014 was the need to return foreign debts quickly and search for new sources of credit in place of those that had been closed off.” On July 1, 2014, the foreign debt of Russia was $733 billion (U.S.); now, it is about $530 billion. The new package doesn’t make a further decline likely.

Indeed, the Rosbalt commentator says, “the more symmetrical [Moscow’s response] will be… the less noticeable will be the transition from the old version of Western sanctions to the new.” And thus “the optimistic variant” is that Moscow won’t do anything that will provoke a further Western tightening.

Moscow can issue statements, cope with a small further decline in the ruble exchange rate, some additional capital flight and a decline in foreign direct investment. But if the Kremlin adopts a more significant counter-sanction program, such as an embargo on the import of food of all kinds, then the outcome could be more negative, past history suggests.

In 2013, Russia exported $16.2 billion worth of foodstuffs; last year, it exported $17 billion, a tiny increase given that Russian agricultural production has been growing more or less uninterruptedly since the end of the 1990s, Mr. Shelin says. If things had been normal, Russian exports would have soared.

“But import substitution,” he says, “opened before the agricultural magnates enormous sources of income on the domestic market” and meant that they could ignore foreign problems. But Moscow’s counter-sanctions had a very different and more significant impact on Russian consumers.

In 2013, Russia imported 2.65 times as much food from abroad as it exported; last year, that figure was 1.45. That decline was not because Russia was becoming more self-sufficient but rather because of the sharp decline in imports as a result of Russia’s declining income and, thus, its ability to pay.

And that permits the following conclusion: “Even in such a growing and almost flourishing part of the economy as agriculture, ‘import substitution’ counter-sanctions have distorted normal development, have supported oligarchic circles and materially harmed masses of ordinary Russians.”

Those ordinary Russians can only hope that the Kremlin will not adopt something similar again, Mr. Shelin concludes.

Paul Goble is a long-time specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia who has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau, as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. The article above is reprinted with permission from his blog called “Window on Eurasia” (http://windowoneurasia2.blogspot.com/).