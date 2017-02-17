The UNA turns 123

On February 22, the Ukrainian National Association celebrates the 123rd anniversary of its founding back in 1894, when its first convention was held in Shamokin, Pa. It was there that 10 brotherhoods with a total membership of 439 people and assets of $220 resolved to form a fraternal association as had been suggested by an editorial published in the Ukrainian-language newspaper Svoboda on November 1, 1893. “Ukrainians scattered across this land need a national organization, namely such a brotherhood, such a national union that would embrace each and every Ukrainian no matter where he lives. …in unity there is strength, and it is not easily defeated…,” our sister publication wrote.

Through the 123 years of its existence, the UNA has always extended a helping hand to its members, the Ukrainian community in the United States and Canada, and Ukrainians wherever they live, including Ukraine. It has stayed true to its founding principles and functions in keeping with its mission statement: “In accordance with its charter, the Ukrainian National Association exists: to promote the principles of fraternalism; to preserve the Ukrainian, Ukrainian American and Ukrainian Canadian heritage and culture; and to provide quality financial services and products to its members.”

Our community’s oldest and largest fraternal benefit society, the UNA has always cared for our “hromada,” supporting cultural, educational and sports endeavors, as well as humanitarian aid. Much of that support comes via the Ukrainian National Foundation, which is an affiliated company that performs charitable activities on behalf of the UNA. It is also the UNF, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization, that now owns the Soyuzivka Heritage Center, a beautiful place beloved in our community and the venue for many of our major community events and social gatherings.

The UNA’s Scholarship Program each year offers monetary awards to college students who are its members. There are regular scholarships whose dollar amounts depend on the year of study (lesser amounts go to entering freshmen, while the highest amounts are given to seniors), as well as special scholarships for those studying the sciences or accounting, journalism or nature/wildlife, students of Lemko heritage and students from states in New England (in keeping with scholarship donors’ requests). We hasten to note that the scholarship program, which was formally established in 1964, actually goes back to the UNA’s early years, when the organization began helping its members attain a better future.

And, of course, as our readers no doubt are aware, the Ukrainian National Association is also the publisher of the two most important newspapers of our community, The Ukrainian Weekly, published since 1933, and Svoboda, published since 1893. (It was Svoboda, as noted above, that gave birth the UNA.)

By joining the UNA (that is, by purchasing an insurance policy or an annuity), members support the continuation of these worthwhile programs. And that’s what separates a fraternal organization like the UNA from a commercial insurance company. As the UNA’s mission statement underlines: “As a fraternal insurance society, the Ukrainian National Association reinvests its earnings for the benefit of its members and the Ukrainian community.”