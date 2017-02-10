Trump and Poroshenko have phone conversation

PARSIPPANY, N.J. – The presidents of the United States and Ukraine had a telephone conversation on Saturday, February 4, discussing several topics, including the ongoing war in Ukraine’s east.

A readout of the call released by the White House, Office of the Press Secretary, reported: “President Donald J. Trump just had [5 p.m. Saturday] a very good call with President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine to address a variety of topics, including Ukraine’s long-running conflict with Russia. “We will work with Ukraine, Russia, and all other parties involved to help them restore peace along the border,” said President Trump. Also discussed was the potential for a meeting in the near future.”

The Presidential Administration of Ukraine released a longer report about the telephone conversation, noting: “Petro Poroshenko congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the head of the United States and called for the strengthening of a dialogue with the new U.S. Administration at all levels. Both leaders express readiness to explore additional steps to enhancing the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States.”

The Ukrainian readout also reported: “Particular attention was paid to the settlement of the situation in Donbas and to achieving peace by political and diplomatic means. The two leaders expressed deep concern about the spike in tension and deterioration of humanitarian situation, especially in the area of Avdiyivka. They stressed on the need for establishing immediate ceasefire regime. The President of Ukraine expressed gratitude to the Head of the White House for firm support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Kyiv’s readout concluded by noting: “Petro Poroshenko highlighted the need to intensify economic and business ties in order to assist in creating new employment opportunities and boosting the welfare of citizens of both countries. They also talked about the forthcoming visit of President Petro Poroshenko to Washington, the preparation of which will be in focus of Ukraine’s foreign minister’s travel to the U.S.”