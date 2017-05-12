Trump meets with Klimkin and Chaly at White House

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump received Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister Pavlo Klimkin at the White House on Wednesday, May 11. The leaders discussed further efforts to support Ukraine. That meeting was preceded by talks between Minister Klimkin and U.S. Vice-President Michael Pence on the same day. The interlocutors discussed in detail the situation in the Donbas. Mr. Klimkin expressed thanks for the unwavering position of the U.S. administration in support of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and in countering Russian aggression. Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States Valeriy Chaly also participated in the meetings. After his talks with the U.S. leaders, the foreign affairs minister briefed President Petro Poroshenko on results of the meetings at the White House. Seen above (from left) are: Messrs. Chaly, Pence, Klimkin and Trump. [Editor’s note: The meeting with Mr. Klimkin took place the same day that Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak met at the White House with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and President Trump.