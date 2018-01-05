U.S. ambassador visits children’s rehab center in Lviv

LVIV – U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch visited the Dzherelo Children’s Rehabilitation Center in Lviv on November 23, 2017. She met with the children and young people of the center during a tour of the facility.

Dzherelo has been serving children with disabilities in the Lviv Region since 1993. It serves 170 children daily and is the only center of its kind in Ukraine.

According to Peace Corps Volunteer Christie Taylor, the ambassador “seemed to be impressed by our participants and staff. She spoke with Early Intervention and a few physical therapists while seeing what occurs in our program.”

As Dzherelo posted on its Facebook page, “the children were glad to shake hands.” The ambassador saw a number of the departments at the center, including the younger groups and the workshops for older children and met ambulatory and also non-ambulatory children.

On Giving Tuesday (November 28), Dzherelo started a month-long fund-raising campaign through the Global Giving website. The project closed December 31, 2017. Dzherelo sought support for its hydrotherapy pool and program. This will benefit 50 children with cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and autism who attend daily programs at Dzherelo.

More information about Dzherelo is available on the center’s website: http://www.dzherelocentre.org.ua/