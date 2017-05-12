U.S. to provide $560 M to Ukraine

KYIV – On Thursday, May 4, the U.S. Congress passed the defense spending bill for fiscal 2017, which provides for the allocation of $560 million in aid to Kyiv, of which $350 million will be used to strengthen the country’s defenses.

The next day, the Consolidated Appropriations Act for 2017 was signed by President Donald Trump.

“Ukraine welcomes signature by the U.S. president, Mr. Donald Trump, of …the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2017 under which not less than USD 560 mln. shall be made available for assistance for Ukraine,” Ukraine’s Embassy in the United States wrote on Facebook.

The diplomats noted that, of the $350 million, the minimum military support for Ukraine before October 1 of this year will amount to $238 million. At the same time, the budget law does not provide for loan guarantees to Ukraine to increase defense capabilities, which totaled $275 million last year.

Along with the confirmed support for boosting the country’s defenses, Washington noted the need to speed up reforms on the protection of intellectual property rights. The annual Special 301 Report by the U.S. Trade Representative, analyzing the state of intellectual property protection in the countries that are trading partners of the United States, has retained Ukraine on the list of priority monitoring targets.

According to Ukraine’s Economy Minister Stepan Kubiv, Ukraine has recently made great efforts toward tackling Internet piracy in the field of copyright and related rights. Work continues on the legalization of software and addressing issues related to the collective management of property rights.