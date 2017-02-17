UCC launches Canada 150 Project celebrating Canada’s diversity

OTTAWA – The Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) on February 13 announced the launch of its project, Celebrating the Strength of Canada’s Diversity: Youth Engaging Youth. The project is undertaken with the financial support of the Canadian government’s Department of Heritage Canada 150 Fund.

By means of the project, the UCC will work with its member organizations across the country to organize youth-led and -driven Canada 150 celebratory events in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

Ukrainian Canadian youths will organize 10 events in each province (ranging from celebratory events to sports and cultural activities) working in partnership with youth from other ethnocultural, linguistic and Indigenous communities.

The end goal is to focus on youths working together in the spirit of diversity and inclusion to share experiences and create actively engaging celebratory events for Canadians for Canada’s 150th anniversary. The project will result in 50 events, engaging 1,250 to 2,500 youths in actively designing and administering the events, and attracting up to 50,000 Canadians.

“As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of our great country, the UCC is proud to be working with our community’s youth and the youth of many other communities, in marking this important milestone in our shared history,” stated Paul Grod, national president of the UCC. “This project is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate Canada’s diversity; to increase youth engagement across the country; to remember where we came from and look forward to the future. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for supporting this important initiative.”