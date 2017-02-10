Ukrainian Caucus co-chairs condemn escalation of violence in eastern Ukraine

WASHINGTON – The co-chairs of the Congressional Ukrainian Caucus, Reps. Andy Harris (R-Md.), Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and Sander Levin (D-Mich.), on February 2 issued a statement on the escalation of violence in eastern Ukraine.

They wrote:

“We call on Russia-controlled separatists to immediately stop the violence in eastern Ukraine, honor the ceasefire and withdraw heavy weapons. We reaffirm our support for the Minsk accords and stand in strong opposition to all efforts that would encourage military action against Ukraine.

“As co-chairs of the Congressional Ukrainian Caucus, we are deeply concerned with loss of life and the deteriorating humanitarian condition in Avdiyivka, in eastern Ukraine, since heavy fighting broke out on January 28. According to Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), at least eight people have died in the last three days, and 17,000 civilians, including 2,500 children, do not have access to water, electricity, or heat in below freezing temperatures. With each continued day of fighting, their condition becomes more dire.

“The United States must stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our European allies and with the Ukraine people, who have demonstrated time and again their will for a sovereign and democratic country, free from Russia’s interference. We strongly urge Russian authorities to respect human life and abide by the ceasefire.”