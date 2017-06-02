UNA Home Office marks worldwide Ukrainian embroidery day

PARSIPPANY, N.J. – The Home Office of the Ukrainian National Association, which also includes the staffs of its two newspapers, Svoboda and The Ukrainian Weekly, once again celebrated international Ukrainian embroidery day (Den Vyshyvanky) – a day when Ukrainians everywhere wear their embroidered finery as a symbol of Ukrainian unity. Vyshyvanka Day is celebrated on the third Thursday in May. Lesya Voroniuk, initiator of the embroidery celebration, told the Ukrinform news agency that the first Vyshyvanka Day took place 11 years ago in the city of Chernivtsi, where she was a student at a local university. Since then, the celebration has grown into a global phenomenon, with many individuals and groups posting photos on social media.