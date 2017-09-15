KERHONKSON, N.Y. – Seniors of the Ukrainian National Association and friends enjoyed a special week at Soyuzivka Heritage Center from Sunday, June 11, through Friday, June 16. Seen above are some of the participants of UNA Seniors Week.
The Ukrainian Weekly (http://www.ukrweekly.com/uwwp/una-seniors-spend-week-at-soyuzivka-heritage-center/)
KERHONKSON, N.Y. – Seniors of the Ukrainian National Association and friends enjoyed a special week at Soyuzivka Heritage Center from Sunday, June 11, through Friday, June 16. Seen above are some of the participants of UNA Seniors Week.