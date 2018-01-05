UWC calls on international officials to boycott FIFA World Cup in Russia

TORONTO – The Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) is calling upon all high-ranking officials of governments and international organizations to boycott the games of the 21st World Cup of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) scheduled to be played in the Russian Federation from June 14 to July 15, 2018.

In a December 20, 2017, release, the UWC said it is unacceptable for high-ranking officials of governments and international organizations to attend any FIFA World Cup soccer games in the Russian Federation when it remains an aggressor state that illegally occupies Crimea and for the fourth year brutally ignores the international order, persistently waging its armed activities in eastern Ukraine and grossly violating the human rights of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars.

“Attendance in any game of this FIFA World Cup by high-ranking officials of governments and international organizations will only serve to strengthen the imperialist ambitions of the Russian Federation and encourage it to continue waging its aggressor actions,” noted the chair of the UWC International Sport Committee, Laryssa Barabash Temple.

“The Ukrainian World Congress calls upon its 53-country network to actively urge high-ranking officials of governments of their countries of residence and international organizations to refrain from attending FIFA World Cup games in the Russian Federation in 2018 and thereby demonstrate solidarity with the Ukrainian people that continue to defend the territorial integrity of Ukraine and stop the advance of Russian aggression to the West,” stated UWC President Eugene Czolij.

* * *

The Ukrainian World Congress is the international coordinating body for Ukrainian communities in the diaspora representing the interests of over 20 million Ukrainians. The UWC has a network of member organizations and ties with Ukrainians in 53 countries. Founded in 1967, the UWC was recognized in 2003 by the United Nations Economic and Social Council as a non-governmental organization with special consultative status.