UWC statement on the centennial of the Kurultai

The Ukrainian World Congress in December 9 extended its congratulations on the 100th anniversary of First Kurultai of the Crimean Tatar People.

The Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) congratulates Crimean Tatars on the 100th anniversary of the First Kurultai of the Crimean Tatar People, which proclaimed the Crimean People’s Republic, and adopted a Constitution and national symbolism. Despite the fact that, as a result of the brutal actions of Soviet authorities, the young Crimean People’s Republic was short-lived, the convening of the First Kurultai of the Crimean Tatar People remains a historic event of international consequence that testifies to the long-standing aspiration of the Crimean Tatar people for self-determination and establishes democratic traditions in the history of the Crimean Tatars.

Today, Crimean Tatars once again suffer harsh pressure, repression and persecution by the occupying authorities of the Russian Federation. The criminal actions of the Russian Federation are forcing the Crimean Tatar people to defend the right to live freely on their own soil. Since the beginning of the Russian Federation’s aggression in Ukraine, including the illegal occupation of Crimea, the UWC has strengthened its cooperation with the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People and with its network in 53 countries actively furthers the issues of Crimean Tatars in the international community.

“On behalf of the 20-million-strong Ukrainian diaspora, the Ukrainian World Congress declares its solidarity with the Crimean Tatar people and commits its continued support in the fight for the de-occupation of Crimea and the defense of the human, national and religious rights and freedoms of Crimean Tatars,” stated UWC President Eugene Czolij.